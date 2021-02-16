SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.84. 425,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 529,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a P/E ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of SPAR Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

