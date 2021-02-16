SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Trading Down 35.6%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF)’s stock price dropped 35.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised SpareBank 1 SMN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial and banking products and services to personal and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company provides advisory services; and a range of products in the fields of financing, savings and investment, insurance, and payment services.

