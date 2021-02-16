Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.15. 630,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 226,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $395.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

In related news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $70,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $482,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Spark Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Spark Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Energy in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the third quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

