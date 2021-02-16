SparkPoint Reaches One Day Volume of $7.26 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 63.8% higher against the dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $79.91 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $418.46 or 0.00838601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00046606 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.88 or 0.04977773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,369,409,818 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

