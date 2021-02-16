SparksPay Reaches One Day Volume of $58.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 184.2% higher against the dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $83,809.83 and $58.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010979 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,467,687 coins and its circulating supply is 9,385,399 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.