Spartacus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.86. 11,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 14,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMTSU. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,666,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,031,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

