SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.97

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.97 and last traded at $92.65, with a volume of 755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

