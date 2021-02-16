SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Shares Down 0.8%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.40. Approximately 182,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 506,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

