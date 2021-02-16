SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Shares Down 0.6%

SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.88 and last traded at $41.04. Approximately 584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) by 242.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.13% of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

