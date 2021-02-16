SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XNTK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $159.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.91. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $159.51.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

