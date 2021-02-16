SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 588,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after buying an additional 61,034 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

