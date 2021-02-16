SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.34

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.34 and last traded at $76.30, with a volume of 74597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

