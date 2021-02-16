SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.96

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.96 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 217374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 713.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.