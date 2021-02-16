SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.24

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 31688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.