SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.97

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.97 and last traded at $155.97, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

