SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $146.78

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $146.78 and last traded at $145.30, with a volume of 79101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

