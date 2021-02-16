SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.73

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.73 and last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 7600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

