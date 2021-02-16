SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $467.21

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $467.21 and last traded at $465.37, with a volume of 11577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 54,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

