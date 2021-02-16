SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 39,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,200. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $464.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.24.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

