SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.17

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.17 and last traded at $79.08, with a volume of 106167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOP. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 340,605.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,110,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,375 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,334,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 458.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $626,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.