SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.15

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $62.09, with a volume of 69140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.