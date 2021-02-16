SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (NYSEARCA:XTH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (NYSEARCA:XTH) was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.97 and last traded at $71.14. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14.

