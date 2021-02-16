Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.77

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

