Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Update

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEPJF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spectris presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SEPJF traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375. Spectris has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

