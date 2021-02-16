Spectrum (SPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $24,381.38

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $24,381.38 and approximately $6,375.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

