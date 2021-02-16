Spendcoin (SPND) Tops One Day Volume of $2.41 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Spendcoin has a market cap of $24.77 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00063583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.97 or 0.00849886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047947 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.69 or 0.05026004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00024377 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00016517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00031504 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,325,914 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spendcoin Coin Trading

