Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Up 32.2% in January

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the January 14th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:ANY opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.91.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.
