Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Up 32.2% in January

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the January 14th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:ANY opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sphere 3D by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

