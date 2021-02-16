Sphere (SPHR) Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 94.6% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular exchanges. Sphere has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $28,001.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,730.54 or 0.99894603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00050810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00092368 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

