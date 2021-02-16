Sphere (SPHR) Trading 133.4% Higher Over Last Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Sphere has traded up 133.4% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $22,459.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,306.85 or 0.99872788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00046422 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00096044 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

