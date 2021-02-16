Sphinx Resources Ltd. (SFX.V) (CVE:SFX) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Sphinx Resources Ltd. (SFX.V) (CVE:SFX) were down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 874,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 462,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The company has a market cap of C$3.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Sphinx Resources Ltd. (SFX.V) (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, nickel, lead, palladium, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12.14 square kilometers located in Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 square kilometers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sphinx Resources Ltd. (SFX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphinx Resources Ltd. (SFX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.