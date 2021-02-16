SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Up 6%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s share price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $10.92. 1,428,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,650,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SPI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SPI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

