Spiking Trading 87.4% Lower This Week (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 87.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Spiking has traded down 87.4% against the dollar. One Spiking coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $436,172.88 and approximately $9.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.00921245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00050220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.79 or 0.05174611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00024834 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00017598 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Spiking Profile

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.