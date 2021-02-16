Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SPR opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on SPR shares. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.