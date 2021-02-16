Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SPR opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
