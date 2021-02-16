Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,535 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Spirit Airlines worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

