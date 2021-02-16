Sport and Leisure Achieves Market Cap of $71.76 Million (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sport and Leisure has a total market capitalization of $71.76 million and $565,154.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

Sport and Leisure (SNL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

Sport and Leisure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

