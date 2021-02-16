Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.83

Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 30428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRLP shares. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.73%.

In other Sprague Resources news, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $69,124.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,826 shares in the company, valued at $68,408.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $113,952.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,966 shares of company stock worth $158,178 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 16.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.