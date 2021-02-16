Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.82

Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and traded as high as $22.01. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 46 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $504.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 242.73%.

In other news, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $69,124.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,408.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,952.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,966 shares of company stock valued at $158,178.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

