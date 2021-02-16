SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will announce sales of $35.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $35.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWTX. Barclays increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

