Sprout Social (SPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPT opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.86.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $169,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $4,423,891.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,829.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.