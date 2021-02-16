SPX (SPXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect SPX to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPXC opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. SPX has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

