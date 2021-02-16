Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $3,723,012.15 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85.

On Friday, January 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,198,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $371,170.80.

On Monday, November 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $407,142.45.

NYSE:SQ traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.02. 9,170,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,170,817. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.55. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.