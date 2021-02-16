Square (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $280.30

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $280.30 and last traded at $278.84, with a volume of 103412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.75.
SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.
The stock has a market cap of $124.30 billion, a PE ratio of 432.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Square by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Square by 370.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Square (NYSE:SQ)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
