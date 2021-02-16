Square (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $280.30

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $280.30 and last traded at $278.84, with a volume of 103412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.75.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

The stock has a market cap of $124.30 billion, a PE ratio of 432.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.55.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,359,645 shares of company stock worth $301,604,306. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Square by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Square by 370.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

