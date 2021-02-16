Square (SQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Square (NYSE:SQ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $272.75 on Tuesday. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $273.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.94, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Insiders have sold 1,359,645 shares of company stock valued at $301,604,306 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

