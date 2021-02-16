SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Up 13.9%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s stock price shot up 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.23. 1,064,748 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 930,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

A number of research firms have commented on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SRAX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.