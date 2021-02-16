SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.38

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 3431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

