SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,369.64

SSE plc (LON:SSE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,369.64 and traded as high as $1,468.00. SSE shares last traded at $1,463.00, with a volume of 1,887,798 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,452.25 ($18.97).

The company has a market capitalization of £15.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,514.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,369.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 24.40 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

