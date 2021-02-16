Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.72% from the stock’s current price.

STJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 968.89 ($12.66).

Shares of LON:STJ traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,245.50 ($16.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,044.32. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,249.50 ($16.32). The company has a market capitalization of £6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.04.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

