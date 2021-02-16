StableUSD Price Hits $1.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.42 or 0.00859301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.99 or 0.05039284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00031988 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.