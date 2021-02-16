Stably USD Price Hits $1.03 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Stably USD has a market cap of $665,486.94 and approximately $27,138.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stably USD has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.09 or 0.00890786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.46 or 0.05023001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00032732 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,615,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,735 tokens. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

