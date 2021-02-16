Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Trading Up 5.2%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 9,493,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,625,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 127.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.